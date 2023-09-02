Former IC Champion needs to be repackaged after lengthy WWE hiatus

Here's a WWE Superstar who has so much potential with a fantastic in-ring skillset. Despite being a former Intercontinental Champion, he is yet to have a substantial program if we rule out his series of matches with Big E.

You guessed it. We're talking about Apollo Crews.

The 36-year-old resufraced on television in 2023 following the draft but did not make much of an impact. He returned to Monday nights and even fought Dominik Mysterio in a losing effort on the May 22 episode of WWE RAW.

The peak of Crews' career on the main roster was when he won the Intercontinental Championship at the Show of Shows. The entire story of him being Nigerian royalty and having a manager in the form of Commander Azeez was captivating. But after a 124-day reign, during which he defeated several top stars, he dropped the belt to Shinsuke Nakamura. He was never pushed like that again.

Either he reverts to the earlier gimmick with his manager, or introduce a new one. The core sentiment is that Apollo Crews is too talented to be wasted.

Same goes for WWE Superstar Madcapp Moss. Oh wait, is it Riddick Moss?

Riddick Moss is also a name that could use a repackage on the main roster. Both he and Emma are two very underutilized talents. The 33-year-old WWE star contended for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship not long ago. Presently, he is absent from weekly television.

If repackaged and booked right, both Crews and Moss are worthy additions to a card filled with interesting talents. Their last appearance on WWE RAW was on May 15, 2023, where they competed in a battle royal to determine The Ring General's opponent for Night of Champions. The bout was won by Mustafa Ali.

Should Apollo Crews and Riddick Moss be repackaged and brought back to the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below!

