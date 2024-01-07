Former IC Champion to win the Money in the Bank 2024 and cash in on Roman Reigns to finally end his historic WWE run? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE for the last three years, with a multitude of names falling prey to him. While many expected his title run to end at WrestleMania 40, The Rock's return has cast a shadow over this as the Tribal Chief is unlikely to drop the title to someone who is not an active wrestler anymore.

There are speculations of the dream showdown taking place at Elimination Chamber, but many hold the belief that a match of such magnitude deserves the grandest stage. If that is indeed the case, one can expect Reigns to defeat his cousin at the Showcase of Immortals and his run to go well beyond WrestleMania 40 as that way he can surpass Hulk Hogan's 1474-day title reign.

However, Money in the Bank provides Triple H and Co. a perfect opportunity to insert Cody Rhodes into the picture. If the American Nightmare can win the prestigious contract this year in Toronto, he would have a way to go after Roman Reigns and finish his story. Cody could also just challenge the Tribal Chief instead of cashing in the contract when he's vulnerable.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns will defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way match at WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns is currently in the midst of one of the most dominant title reigns in WWE history. The Tribal Chief has not been pinned or submitted in a singles match in over three years and has surpassed 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

However, he will face the biggest challenge of his historic run at Royal Rumble as he will stand across the ring from three men. Reigns will put his title on the line against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match and thus could end up losing the gold without even getting pinned.

Expand Tweet

The match was set up after the Head of the Table, along with the rest of The Bloodline interfered in the #1 contenders match between Styles, Orton, and Knight. An irate Nick Aldis then revealed to Paul Heyman that his Tribal Chief will now have to face all three stars at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.