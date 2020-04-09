Former IMPACT Stars apparently make their presence felt at the end of Final Beat Match

Two weeks ago, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa met with Triple H to discuss their final match. Before the segment ended, an ominous video played, with various images of violence and despair, along with the face of recent signee Killer Kross.

The clock continued to count down over the weeks, with more ominous promos playing out on every episode of NXT. Tonight was no different, with a new video playing out following the six-woman ladder match.

Considering what took place two weeks ago, NXT fans were expecting Kross to pop up, hopefully with Scarlett Bordeaux, at some point on the April 8th edition of NXT. Still, when the credits rolled, fans were left with no new roster members.

At least, not at first glance.

Over the past month, NXT has seen their fair share of kidnappings. It's been a pretty disastrous affair, with NXT security doing little to make the roster feel any safer. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde were kidnapped by several masked men over the course of two weeks, leading many to wonder who was behind it all.

While it may just be a coincidence, there was something quite suspicious near the end of NXT tonight. Following the Final Beat Match between the Rebel Heart and Blackheart, Johnny Wrestling was taken to his vehicle by his wife Candice LeRae. For a split second, tough, it looked like the couple had some onlookers in another car in the lot.

While it was hard to make out, there was definitely a blonde woman and an intimidating man spotted watching from a distance. A member of the WWE Universe even took a screenshot and posted it to Twitter.

It's hard to deny. That does definitely look to be Kross and Bordeaux. However, we'll have to wait and see what's in store in the coming weeks. Ciampa was still inside the building when Gargano and LeRae left. It's possible they may have confronted the Psycho Killer when the cameras stopped rolling.