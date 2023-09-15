Former Intercontinental Champion to finally make WWE return after 42 months at the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Over the years, Royal Rumble has developed a reputation for hosting surprise entrants. The Premium Live Event has witnessed several superstars return to WWE. While some made one-time appearances, others have stayed with the company for a long time.

Similarly, at the 2024 Royal Rumble, there is a chance that WWE will bring back a former Intercontinental Champion. The superstar in question is Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder. Currently competing on the indie circuit, he last competed in WWE in a match against Bobby Lashley on RAW.

Since then, he has worked for promotions like All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling. However, in recent times, Matt Cardona has been actively campaigning for a return to WWE on Twitter. Hence, given the fame he has amassed along with his constant appeals, it won't be a surprise to see the promotion bring him back at the Rumble.

Cardona's wife and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green, had a similar return to the promotion. After WWE released Green in 2021, she returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2023 Rumble. Since then, Green has experienced much success and her character has gained popularity among fans.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 venue revealed

After WrestleMania and SummerSlam, many believe the Royal Rumble is the most anticipated event in WWE. While arguments can be made for and against the same, it can't be denied that the Premium Live Event changes the fortunes of superstars. Hence, it's so beloved in the wrestling industry.

This is one of the many reasons fans are excited about the 2024 Royal Rumble. Considering the current storyline and title reigns, many expect the show to be a massive success. WWE, too further added to fans' excitement by revealing its venue.

The Royal Rumble in 2024 will take place on January 27th at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. This event will be historic, considering this is the first time since 1995 that the Rumble will return to Tampa Bay. Naturally, the fans will bring a lot of energy during the event.

As of now, the tickets are yet to go on sale. However, as per the WWE website, the Priority Passes will soon be available. These will allow fans to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Given the hype around the event, the promotion can expect a huge attendance.