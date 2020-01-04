Former Intercontinental Champion makes his WWE return on SmackDown after 8 years

John Morrison is back!

It's been a long time coming but finally, John Morrison made his return to WWE TV as part of this week's episode of SmackDown in Memphis, Tennessee.

The former Intercontinental Champion left WWE back in 2011, but it was confirmed last month that Morrison had re-signed with WWE and was expected to make his return imminently. Although, it was unknown which brand Morrison would make his return on since NXT is now considered to be on the same level as the main roster.

There were rumors that Morrison was in Memphis ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown with many sites linking the star to a backstage appearance but it wasn't until Cathy Kelley knocked on The Miz's door backstage to ask about the former's actions following his match with Kofi Kingston that Morrison appeared.

It was a fleeting appearance where Morrison only stated that Miz wasn't ready to talk about his actions, but it means that Morrison and The Miz could now be linked on WWE TV after being seen together numerous times on recent episodes of Miz and Mrs.

