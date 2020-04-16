Former Intercontinental Champion says he is "beyond excited for the future" following release from WWE

Zack Ryder was one of the several Superstars released by WWE today.

Ryder won the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32.

It was reported earlier today that WWE would release certain employees as a cost-cutting measure amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It turned out to be true when WWE announced that several reputed talents were released from their contracts.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder was one of those unfortunate Superstars and he took to Twitter to comment on his untimely departure from the company. Ryder not only thanked the fans for their never-ending support towards him but also appeared to be in a positive state following his WWE release.

The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere pic.twitter.com/uKRVK7FboI — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) April 15, 2020

Zack Ryder in WWE

Zack Ryder was associated with WWE for more than 15 years. He made his main roster debut in 2007 as a part of the ECW roster and soon got drafted to the Blue brand alongside Curt Hawkins, who was also released by WWE today.

The duo eventually teamed up with Edge, became one of the most popular teams on the contemporary roster and went on to win the Tag Team gold. Their latest title win took place at WrestleMania 35 as they defeated The Revival to win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

As mentioned by Zack Ryder in his tweet, the highlight of his WWE tenure was winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32 in front of over 100,000 fans in attendance. Although he lost the title very soon, the loss can barely tarnish the incredible moment he got to experience at The Grandest of Them All.

Hopefully, we will see Zack Ryder and all the other talents that were released today get back in the ring very soon.