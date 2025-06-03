Former Intercontinental Champion to turn babyface after a year before leaving WWE? Exploring the possibility 

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has announced his imminent exit from the company. While the sudden nature of the news has taken the pro wrestling world by storm, Carlito could now make another big impact before leaving by turning babyface after playing heel for a year.
Carlito backstabbed the Latino World Order ahead of WrestleMania XL by ambushing and injuring Dragon Lee. This heel turn was followed by The Bad Apple joining The Judgment Day. Lito’s role in the heel faction mostly involves making key interferences and serving as a never-miss comedic relief, especially during backstage segments. Now, he has announced that he will be exiting the Triple H-led WWE roster within two weeks.
Right now, The Judgment Day is seeing a possible coup in the making by Finn Balor. The inaugural Universal Champion has brought Roxanne Perez to the faction. The Prodigy has successfully created a rift in the relationship between Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
Moreover, she also helped Balor and JD McDonagh secure a World Tag Team Championship shot against The New Day on this week’s episode of RAW. Right now, with JD and Roxy on his side, The Prince has an internal group of three people, while Morgan, Rodriguez, and Mysterio’s bonds have slightly weakened.
Thus, Carlito could play a key role in uniting all three titleholders in the faction and not being a neutral member anymore. This would disrupt Finn Balor’s plan to take over The Judgment Day and possibly follow it up by costing Dom the Intercontinental Championship. A ploy he executed against Damian Priest at the 2024 SummerSlam. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.
Carlito isn’t the only WWE veteran leaving the company
While Carlito still has a couple of weeks on his contract, R-Truth took to X and announced that he has left WWE. The former World Tag Team Champion thanked the company and the fans while shocking the entire pro wrestling circle.
According to a PWInsider report, Truth's exit isn't an official release, but the Stamford-based promotion chose not to renew his contract. No backstage misconduct or dispute was reported that could have fueled this decision.
The 53-year-old veteran faced John Cena at the Saturday Night’s Main Event last month in a losing effort. The former 24/7 Champion had dressed up as his “childhood hero” and entered the arena to his music. His T-shirt carried the name ‘Ron Cena,’ a stylized version of his real name, Ron Killings.
Moreover, he was also a direct reason for Randy Orton’s loss against the 17-time WWE World Champion at the 2025 Backlash. Aside from this, Truth was a constant source of comic relief who always entertained the fans, even when his segments lasted for just a few seconds.
Combined with Carlito’s imminent departure, this means that WWE will lose two comic relief veterans within just two weeks. It would be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion and Triple H would fill this irreplaceable void.