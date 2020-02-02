Former multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion praises AEW star Orange Cassidy in a bizarre manner

All Elite Wrestling sensation Orange Cassidy has certainly established himself as one of the fan-favorite stars in all of Professional Wrestling today and former multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion Curt Hawkins also seems to be a great admirer of Cassidy, as the former took to Twitter recently in order to praise the AEW star in a rather bizarre manner.

Orange Cassidy's run in AEW so far

Having signed with All Elite Wrestling back in August of 2019, Orange Cassidy has managed to get himself over with the majority of the AEW fanbase in the most Orange Cassidy way by portraying his gimmick in the best possible manner.

Currently paired with a top tag team in the form of The Best Friends (Trent and Chuckie T), Cassidy has also been someone fans usually keep an eye out for in the Being The Elite series on YouTube. Nevertheless, Orange Cassidy has certainly been someone to watch out for, only because of his persona and shenanigans.

Curt Hawkins praises Orange Cassidy

Given how over Orange Cassidy has gotten himself over with the AEW fanbase, there is certainly no surprise to the fact that he is considered to be a true sensation in the Pro Wrestling business today.

In a recent tweet from former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Curt Hawkins, Cassidy was once again praised, as the former billed the AEW star as a "true treasure to pro wrestling". Check out Hawkins' tweet below:

. @orangecassidy is a true treasure to pro wrestling. 🤘🏻 — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) February 2, 2020