Logan Paul returned to WWE on the June 19th episode of RAW with an announcement of blockbuster proportions. The Social Media Megastar announced his entry into the Money in the Bank ladder match, nearly causing a meltdown within the company's internet audience.

While a portion of the audience could see the vision behind Paul potentially winning the iconic briefcase, another section was vehemently against it. But if The Maverick pulls off the shock and claims the briefcase in London, he'll likely need some help.

The first name that comes to mind is his PRIME partner KSI, who is from England and has been touring Europe with Paul recently. He has interfered in the latter's match before. One would imagine if the Social Media Megastar were to get the big win, he would want his partner front and center (probably holding up the ladder in a PRIME costume).

Apart from the Sidemen member, here are three more stars that could help Logan Paul get his hands on the WWE MITB contract:

#3. Grayson Waller could shock the WWE Universe by aligning himself with Logan Paul

Xero News @NewsXero Logan Paul on Grayson Waller effect on Friday supposedly will be a big segment going into the Ladder match on Saturday Logan Paul on Grayson Waller effect on Friday supposedly will be a big segment going into the Ladder match on Saturday

Logan Paul will be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect on the go-home episode of WWE Smackdown the night before Money in the Bank. While little is known about what will transpire on the talk show, initial reports suggest it will be a "big" segment. This has raised some eyebrows about whether these two very similarly cocky heels could end up aligning.

Think about it: While Waller is out of action, he acts as Logan Paul's mouthpiece, talking smack about every champion and teasing cash-ins. It could elevate the Australian star and eventually lead to a feud between the two, just like what happened between Paul and The Miz. If The Maverick is indeed winning, this would be one of the better directions to take.

#2. Bronson Reed could inadvertently help Logan Paul win the 2023 Money in the Bank contract

Bronson Reed failed to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, suffering his first 1v1 pinfall loss since returning to WWE. He lost to Shinsuke Nakamura. Reed has since been embroiled in a three-way feud with Nakamura and Ricochet, with all three men repeatedly running in on each other's matches.

Thus, there's a distinct possibility that Mr. Nice Guy will show up at the O2 Arena to cost his foes the match. Amidst this kerfuffle, he could end up inadvertently clearing the way for Logan Paul to scale the ladder and claim the contract. Not only would it fit in with The Maverick's heelish and opportunistic tendencies, but it could open the door for a potential alliance between Reed and Paul.

Imagine Bronson as Logan's bodyguard.

#1. Jake Paul is the most obvious choice

This one needs no explanation. Jake Paul is Logan Paul's brother. He has appeared in WWE before, coming to his older sibling's aid at Crown Jewel 2022, where the latter unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns. There have been lots of rumors about the duo teaming up in the promotion as a tag team or superstar and manager.

Nobody helping Paul would make more sense than his own flesh and blood. The other superstars in the match better keep their heads on a swivel.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes