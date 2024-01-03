Former North American champion to turn heel after 303 days at NXT New Year's Evil? Analyzing the possibility 

At NXT New Year's Evil, wrestling fans will witness a card filled with great segments and high-action matches. From title defenses to singles and tag team bouts, Shawn Michaels and Triple H have worked hard to create a card people can enjoy.

While every match at NXT New Year's Evil seems entertaining, one match could bring about a huge change. This is the one between Trick Williams and Grayson Waller. This match could witness interference from a superstar who could cost Trick this match.

The superstar who could do the same is Carmelo Hayes. In 2023, Williams parted ways with Hayes to pursue a singles career. While they continue their friendship after the separation, Hayes can still turn his back due to anger. By doing so, the Stamford-based promotion could book one of the best rivalries in the brand's history.

Given the bond they once shared, a potential feud between Hayes and Williams would attract a huge audience.

Top WWE Star missed NXT New Year's Evil due to visa issues

At NXT New Year's Evil, one of the matches everyone looked forward to was the tag team match where Dragon Lee and the LWO were set to face No Quarter Catch Crew. However, before the match, a superstar involved in the contest shared an update that he would be missing the event.

The superstar in question is Dragon Lee. On social media platform X, he shared that he was unable to leave Mexico due to visa issues. However, he also announced that LWO had a huge surprise for NXT New Year's Evil.

"Feliz año nuevo! Sad news to kick off the year, but due to visa issues I am unable to leave Mexico right now. Por eso, I will miss @WWENXT New Years Evil… But the LWO has a big surprise for the NQCC and the NXT Universe tomorrow night," he wrote.

The big surprise LWO had in store was the return of Carlito. At the event, the Puerto Rican wrestler returned after an absence from WWE programming and led his team to victory against the No Quarter Catch Crew.