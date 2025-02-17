Former NXT Champion to return after 1369 days to replace Finn Balor in The Judgment Day? Exploring WWE RAW possibility

The Judgment Day members have been having a cold war of sorts over WWE programming for several months which hasn't culminated in an implosion just yet. It could all end on tonight's Monday Night RAW to take things to the next level.

Over the last few months, Finn Balor has seemingly positioned himself as the leader of The Judgment Day, trying to call the shots, saying, "When you listen to Finn, you win." However, that hasn't necessarily been the case, as he himself has suffered major losses at the hands of Damian Priest and others in the last few months. It might be time his group betrays him, as Dominik Mysterio expressed interest in new members, to which Balor declined.

The inaugural Univeral Champion will face Seth Rollins in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match this week, and if he loses yet again, Dominik, Carlito, and Liv Morgan may finally lose trust in him. At such time, fans might see former AEW star Aleister Black return to replace The Prince.

Black left WWE in 2021 and joined AEW shortly after his release. While he had a few great storylines, he got lost in the shuffle, and fans have anticipated his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. Considering his persona and his experience leading House of Black in AEW, he might be a good fit for The Judgment Day.

His return may elevate the faction, but for now, this scenario is just speculation, and nothing is confirmed. The plans will reveal themselves with time.

What else could The Judgment Day do on WWE RAW tonight?

While appointing a new member will certainly be an option if Finn Balor loses to Seth Rollins on WWE RAW, there is a chance no betrayal will happen, and tensions among the stablemates will continue to rise. Fans may not witness a betrayal, as The Prince could also win.

Another scenario could be where Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito pull the trigger and elaborate that there will never be leaders in The Judgment Day, ousting Balor with no replacement. This would start a rivalry between Dom and Finn leading up to WrestleMania 41. A rivalry with such history will be ideal to conclude on The Grandest Stage of Them All, to say the least.

