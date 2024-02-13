Former NXT champion to return to WWE RAW after 868 days? Exploring potential distraction tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will see Bobby Lashley in action ahead of the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The All Mighty could lose out on his shot due to Karrion Kross.

Kross returned to WWE in the summer of 2022 alongside his wife Scarlett when Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based promotion following Vince McMahon's retirement.

The Doomswalker is currently part of a faction called The Final Testament alongside Scarlett, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, and AOP. The Final Testament is feuding with Bobby Lashley, The Streets Profits, and B-Fab on WWE SmackDown.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Lashley will go head-to-head with Bronson Reed in a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The winner of the match will compete against five other superstars inside the Elimination Chamber in Australia in less than two weeks for a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

There is a good possibility that Kross will return to the red brand tonight to cost The All Mighty his match, which would lead to the continuation of their feud.

This would also allow WWE to give Reed, who is from Australia, a spot on the Elimination Chamber match card.

Karrion Kross sent a message to Bobby Lashley ahead of WWE RAW

On the February 2 episode of WWE SmackDown, The Final Testament was set to lock horns with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a Six-Man Tag Team match, but the two sides got into a brawl before the match could start.

Karrion Kross recently took to Instagram to send a warning to The All Mighty and remind him of the assault he and AOP unleashed on him.

"In the back of your mind, Until it’s in the back of your head… Again. And again. And again. And on. And on. And on. #WWE ⏳#SmackDown."

As WWE did not follow up on the brawl between The Final Testament and Lashley's faction on the latest episode of SmackDown, the company may do it during Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed tonight on WWE RAW.

The Doomswalker costing The All Mighty a possible spot on the WrestleMania match card could lead to a match between them at the Show of Shows, as Lashley would get frustrated about not being on a WrestleMania card for the second straight year in a row.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE