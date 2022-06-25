Former NXT Superstar Parker Boudreaux competes in first post-WWE event

Former NXT Superstar Parker Boudreaux (f.k.a Harland) debuted on a local promotion following his release from the company in April this year.

Boudreaux signed with the developmental brand in February last year. He caught the attention of the company and the wrestling world with his overall physique resembling seven-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. At the end of May, the former college footballer stated that his 30-day non-compete clause had come to an end and he was free to join any promotion of his choosing.

Parker Boudreaux recently competed in Major League Wrestling's (MLW) Battle Riot match at the Battle Riot IV event in Melrose Ballroom, New York. While he was the 40th entrant, he did not reach the finals of the match. Other former WWE talent who were part of the match included Killer Kross, Real1 (a.k.a Enzo Amore) and Sami Callihan.

While his future with the company seemed promising, trainers and mentors at the Performance Center felt that Boudreaux wasn't making improvements and had not measured up to their level of progress to stay on in the brand.

In addition to Parker Boudreaux and other superstars released this year, more NXT talent reportedly to be let go soon

In April this year, ten superstars from the developmental brand were let go by the company, including Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, Malcolm Bivens, Parker Boudreaux and Persia Pirotta.

Based on observation by Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, who cited that if an NXT superstar does not improve in their training period, they are released by the company. If they have 'below the par' evaluations, they are considered unfit for the brand.

Boudreaux debuted on NXT alongside Joe Gacy where both were featured as heels. He successfully competed in nearly six matches before his departure from the company.

