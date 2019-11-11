Viktor responds to a fan asking about The Ascension's absence from WWE

The Ascension are the longest reigning NXT Tag-Team Champions

Back in 2013-2014, The Ascension were one of the biggest tag-teams on WWE NXT. The team of Konnor and Viktor worked in tandem and ran through NXT's tag-team division.

They tasted success when they won the NXT Tag Team Championship and had a lengthy 364-day reign as champions which is still the longest in the history of the championship. They dropped the title to The Lucha Dragons at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way.

However, after they got called up to the main roster, The Ascension's dominance and significance as a tag-team started to vanish because of lackadaisical booking and getting involved in comedy skits. Currently, they are a part of the WWE RAW roster but have not appeared on television for a long period.

The Ascension's current scenario does not sit well with a lot of members of the WWE Universe and one such member recently took to Twitter to tell that he felt sorry for the team due to their current absence from WWE television and the latest WWE 2K20 video game.

The Ascension's Viktor responded to the fan with a cryptic post while staying in character and told that pity should not belong in 'The Wasteland', the fictional place from where The Ascension are billed. He added that one should feel sorry for 'those that cannot help themselves'.

Pity isn’t something that exists to be carried or walked with in the wasteland. Feel sorry for those that cry like spoiled children or those that cannot help themselves. https://t.co/plHPFt5vYb — Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) November 11, 2019

The Ascension on the main roster

Following their main roster debut in 2014, The Ascension were portrayed as a knockoff version of legendary tag-teams The Road Warriors and Demolition. After scoring some victories over the weeks, things started going downhill for them when they lost against tag-teams from the past such as The New Age Outlaws and The Acolytes Protection Agency.

They had a few opportunities at claiming tag-team gold on the main roster but were unsuccessful on every occasion. During their time at SmackDown in 2017, Konnor and Viktor appeared in a few 'Fashion Files' skits of Breezango.

They were moved to RAW as a part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up and suffered losses against the teams of Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt and Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler. They have not performed on television since then.

