Former ROH champion Kelly Klein's husband reveals they're getting divorced

Kelly Klein recently made headlines when she spoke out about bad health and safety practices and low pay issues from her employer at the time - Ring of Honor. As a result, Klein was released from the company despite being their reigning Woman of Honor Champion.

Now, it seems that Klein has made the news again as her husband B.J. Whitmer, who currently works for AEW as a producer, has taken to social media to make a statement addressing rumors of them splitting, and in doing so has accused Klein of 'breaching the trust in their relationship.'

This is my only statement on this matter. pic.twitter.com/GSKhbmkmN6 — BJ Whitmer (@BJ_Whitmer) January 2, 2020

The statement from Whitmer seems to be a preemptive strike to get ahead of the story before it breaks, but by making such a public statement with a clear accusation he seems to have ensured that it will, indeed, break.

This is certainly a shock for some as Whitmer was incredibly outspoken in defense of Kelly Klein when she decided to back Joey Mercury and speak out against ROH's unsafe practices, revealing that she had received a concussion and had been looked after poorly.

Klein has not made a public statement in response to this and what's next for her personally and professionally is unclear. We at Sportskeeda wish her and B.J. Whitmer all the best in this difficult time.