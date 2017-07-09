WWE/ROH News: Former ROH Star Talks WWE Ambitions and More

Is Lio Rush the next face of the WWE Cruiserweights?

Could this be the next face of WWE’s cruiserweight division? Well.. you know... not so fast...

What’s the story?

Former Ring Of Honor star Lio Rush recently spoke to Ring Rust Radio regarding his current ambitions, The 22-year old winner of the 2016 ROH Top Prospect Tournament had plenty to say about the possibility of going to WWE, his opinions of his friend and former partner “Velveteen Dream” Patrick Clark and more.

In case you didn’t know...

Lio Rush has been a mainstay in the indie scene for a while now, even outside his stints with Ring of Honor. Currently, he’s a part of Combat Zone Wrestling and doing well there. As we mentioned before, he’s also very young and, based on the quotes coming up, it’s clear he’s got a good head on his shoulders.

The heart of the matter

In regards to whether WWE has reached out to him or if he even *wants* to go there, Lio had the following to say:

"Of course, I feel like everybody's long-term goal should be in the WWE. If you hear anybody say the WWE would never be my main goal, that's complete bulls---. We all grew up watching WWE

Has he been contacted by the company?

“My interest in WWE again is through the roof. I haven't been contacted by WWE, but the playing field right now with the cruiserweights, and that's been somewhat of a main focus with them, it drives me to become better. It puts a bit of a chip on my shoulder and makes me a little bitter because that is considered to be the best cruiserweights in the world.”

And regarding Patrick Clark...

"I absolutely love it and Patrick is a smart dude. He's even younger than I am, which is crazy. He just turned 22 and he landed himself a job for life over there. He is a very smart dude, he is very humble and knows what he's doing inside and outside the ring... I can't wait to see the development of his Velveteen Dream character because Patrick is a smart dude and he knows exactly what he is doing despite his age. I'm happy to see what kind of reactions he's going to be getting from the fans."

What’s next?

Lio seems like a good kid with a good head on his shoulders who doesn’t want to rush into anything too fast.

Author’s take

With his friend Patrick Clark’s “Velveteen Dream” character doing well in NXT right now, It could only be a matter of time before we see Lio – at the very least – start working his way into the WWE developmental system. He’s got an in with the company, and his ROH pedigree is nothing to sneeze at, either.

