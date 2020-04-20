Former SmackDown Superstar reveals WWE discussed plans for him to work with The Undertaker

This would have been an interesting feud

When it comes to working with The Undertaker in WWE, it is unlikely that you would pass on the opportunity. The Phenom has established himself as one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history. One of the hallmarks of The Deadman was the use of supernatural elements and mind games to strike fear in his rivals. Another Superstar who would use these same techniques was The Boogeyman.

Mark Wright, who portrayed the character of The Boogeyman, recently responded to a fan asking him whether there was a discussion about him working with The Deadman during his initial run in WWE.

The WWE veteran actually confirmed that there were indeed discussions to have a program between him and The Undertaker. You can see his response below:

Yes — BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) April 20, 2020

Boogeyman's run in WWE

The Boogeyman was one of the most unique Superstars in WWE history was known for the way he would strike fear into the hearts of his opponents. His unusual antiques included him feasting on live worms and attacking his opponents when they least expect it.

He even used to leave his defeated opponents with a mouthful of worms. The Boogeyman has had some memorable feuds during his initial run with WWE where he has defeated former World Champions like JBL and Booker T.

He has made some appearances in WWE with his last one coming at RAW Reunion.

A program between him and The Undertaker would have been interesting and the WWE Universe could have been interested in this unique feud as well.