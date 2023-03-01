Former SmackDown Women's Champion to return, released tag team superstars - 5 stars Bayley could recruit to join WWE's Damage CTRL

Bayley is one of the top stars in WWE. She's been with the company for around a decade now, first finding success on NXT but going on to have further success on the main roster. In fact, she's a Grand Slam Champion.

In addition to her accolades, The Role Model is well-known as the leader of Damage CTRL. Upon returning to WWE programming at SummerSlam, she was joined by Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. The trio have been running roughshod over the company ever since.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is extremely passionate about the business and had Damage CTRL in mind as a concept long before the stable was properly formed. She's even recently noted that she initially had other superstars in mind for the group and that some could still become part of it in the future.

Given that The Role Model hinted at other possible members of the group, could it grow in the near future? Who is most likely to become part of the fierce stable? Which superstars, past or present, make the most sense?

Below are five stars Bayley could recruit to join WWE's Damage CTRL.

#5. Bayley wanted Peyton Royce to join Damage CTRL

Peyton Royce has been wrestling professionally for 14 years. She first signed with WWE in 2015 and quickly found herself paired up with Billie Kay. As The IIconics, she and Billie captured the Women's Tag Team Titles on the main roster.

The popular superstar was split from Billie Kay and soon after ended up being released by WWE in April 2021. The duo found success in IMPACT Wrestling until they gave their notice to pursue other goals.

Interestingly, Peyton was one of two stars who The Role Model mentioned was initially considered for the stable. Royce recently gave birth to her first child, so she's unlikely to return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the coming weeks. Still, if Bayley intends to add to the group long-term, Peyton could be added in the coming months or even later in the calendar year.

#4. Indi Hartwell could be called up from the main roster

Indi Hartwell has been lost in the shuffle on NXT.

Indi Hartwell has been wrestling since 2016. She first signed with WWE towards the end of 2019 and has become a staple on NXT ever since. She's even managed to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Candice LeRae.

The impressive superstar is in a bit of an odd spot on WWE NXT. She's very much ready for a move to the main roster, and thus isn't part of any long-term stories in developmental. It feels as if she's spinning her wheels, just awaiting an opportunity.

The talented Hartwell & Bayley are friends, with Indi looking up to The Role Model. They often banter on Twitter and have taken pictures together in the past. Given that Indi's main roster call-up is long overdue, a role in Damage CTRL could be exactly what she needs to move up in her career.

#3. Billie Kay could return to WWE as part of the group

Billie Kay's story is similar to Peyton Royce's in many ways. She also started in Australia, first beginning to wrestle in 2007. She signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015 and quickly became one-half of The IIconics.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion found success on the main roster until she and her partner were split up. Ever entertaining, Kay managed to reinvent herself somewhat before being released on April 15th, 2021.

Kay isn't currently wrestling following her exit from IMPACT Wrestling, but a WWE return could always be possible. Given that Bayley wanted Peyton in the group, Billie Kay could certainly fill the role instead. Who knows, both members of The IIconics could eventually be part of Damage CTRL.

#2. Bayley also wanted Tegan Nox as part of the group

Tegan Nox with Cathy Kelley

Tegan Nox has been wrestling for about a decade now. The Welsh native first signed with WWE in 2017 and competed in the Mae Young Classic, on NXT UK, and on NXT until being called up to the main roster in 2021.

Nox's main roster run didn't go as planned, however. She won a few tag team matches with Shotzi before being split from her partner and drafted away from the blue brand. Tegan was then released before she could debut on RAW. Thankfully, however, Nox was re-signed by WWE last year.

Like Peyton Royce, Tegan was somebody who Bayley had initially pegged for the faction. The Welsh Superstar was predicted to join the group by many, but she instead returned to SmackDown. Could she make the jump over to RAW to join her former friend Dakota Kai?

#1. Sasha Banks could return to the company to join her best friend

Sasha Banks and Kayla Braxton

Sasha Banks first began wrestling professionally in 2010. She signed with WWE in 2012 and went on to become one of the biggest stars in the company. She's a Grand Slam Champion, having won every title available to her excluding the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Boss is unfortunately no longer with WWE, however. The former SmackDown Women's Champion walked out on the company last year and went on to join New Japan Pro Wrestling this past January. Still, her deal with the promotion is rumored to be short-term.

The Blueprint is Bayley's best friend. Given their close-knit relationship, a return to World Wrestling Entertainment doesn't seem out of the question. If Banks does make a big comeback, she could do so as part of Damage CTRL, once again aligning with The Role Model on-screen.

