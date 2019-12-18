Former Superstar returning to the ring four years after leaving WWE

Alex Riley's final PPV appearance came at WrestleMania 31

Alex Riley’s last WWE match took place in April 2016 when he was defeated by Shinsuke Nakamura on an episode of NXT.

One week later, The Miz’s former ally was released from his WWE contract and he has hardly been involved in the wrestling business since.

Earlier in 2019, he announced on Instagram that he planned to return to the squared circle, and it has now been confirmed that he will compete in Generation Championship Wrestling (GCW) under the name Kevin Riley (aka Steel Horse) during WrestleMania 36 week in Tampa, Florida on March 31-April 1, 2020.

GCW listed Riley’s accomplishments over the last few years in a post on Facebook, including his appearance in Netflix series GLOW, before revealing that “after much reflection, he is back to dominate again”.

“But competition always calls.… And real athletes ALWAYS answer… Now, after much reflection ... he is ready to dominate again, and make his return to Professional Wrestling.”

Alex Riley to AEW?

A fan reacted to a recent Instagram post from Alex Riley by suggesting that he should have one more run in AEW, as opposed to WWE or NXT.

The 38-year-old responded by simply saying, “I agree thank you.”

