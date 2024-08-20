On tonight's episode of the Shawn Michaels-led NXT, Joe Hendry will compete in a Triple Threat NXT Championship Eliminator Match against Wes Lee and Pete Dunne. Ahead of this match, there is a lot of anticipation about how the bout will go down, given every star has a chance to win.

While Hendry and Lee will be fresh for this match, Pete Dunne will enter the contest after competing on RAW's recent episode. Given the talent involved, this match can witness a great finish.

In this article, we will look at three possible finishes for the match between Joe Hendry, Wes Lee, and Pete Dunne:

#3. Josh Alexander costs Joe Hendry

While Joe Hendry has become synonymous with NXT and WWE fans, it must not be forgotten that he is a TNA star.

In TNA, Hendry is in a rivalry with Josh Alexander. And if rumors are to be believed, Alexander is supposed to make an appearance on NXT.

Hence, it won't be surprising to see Alexander make his debut on the developmental brand tonight. The former TNA World Champion could interfere in the Triple Threat Match and attack Joe Hendry, thus handing an advantage to Wes Lee and Pete Dunne. It will be interesting to see if something along these lines takes place.

#2. Zachary Wentz attacks Wes Lee for turning his back on The Rascalz

At Week Two of NXT: The Great American Bash, Wes Lee made a decision that sent shockwaves across the world of professional wrestling. Lee turned his back on The Rascalz, thus ending their reunion for the first time since 2020. Lee first hit Trey Miguel, after which he attacked Zachary Wentz.

Hence, when Lee faces Joe Hendry and Pete Dunne in the Triple Threat Match tonight, it won't be surprising if Wentz makes his return and attacks Lee. Hendry and Dunne could then take advantage of this potential scenario.

#1. Sheamus attacks Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne is involved in a heated rivalry with Sheamus on Monday Night RAW. The duo locked horns in a singles match last night, and The Celtic Warrior emerged victorious after a grueling battle.

To rub salt into his wounds, Sheamus could appear during the Triple Threat Match tonight and attack Pete Dunne. The former WWE Champion could unleash a brutal attack on The Bruiserweight and elevate their feud to the next level. Later, Lee or Hendry could take advantage of the situation and pin Dunne to pick up the victory.

