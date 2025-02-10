Former TNA champion to replace Bo Dallas in The Wyatt Sicks? Exploring the possibility

Bo Dallas and The Wyatt Sicks have been away from WWE programming for a while and didn't even appear at Royal Rumble 2025. There might be a chance of a big reformation within the group.

Since wrapping up their feud with Karrion Kross and The Final Testament on RAW, The Wyatt Sicks haven't done anything substantial onscreen. There have been reports of Bo Dallas (aka Uncle Howdy) being off the road due to personal reasons. With that said, the faction might need new leadership to elevate its legitimacy. A former TNA Champion may be a good choice for the replacement.

This star is Eric Young, who has previously worked for WWE and is known for his time as a member of NXT's top faction, SAnitY. Fans may have forgotten, but he was rumored to be involved with Bray Wyatt's faction when the latter returned to Triple H's company. He also said WWE had employed him for a few months but never used him on television. If the stars had aligned, he might have formed a trio with Bray and Bo.

With the new multi-year partnership with TNA, Triple H might use the former NXT Superstar to temporarily become the leader of The Wyatt Sicks. While this might be possible, it is just speculation for now and nothing is confirmed.

What could Bo Dallas & The Wyatt Sicks do on WWE SmackDown?

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce revealed that the cryptic faction had joined SmackDown after their rivalry with Karrion Kross and The Miz. However, the group has yet to make its debut for the blue brand.

A possible direction for them could involve Alexa Bliss, who recently returned to the company at Royal Rumble and later joined SmackDown. Fans may have noticed a glitch during her match against Candice LeRae. This could be a big hint of her potential connection with Bo Dallas and The Wyatt Sicks.

Little Miss Bliss has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match, so the faction may help her win, potentially appointing her as its new leader. Fans might be in for a treat when Elimination Chamber airs on March 1, 2025.

