WWE News: Former Total Divas star Rosa Mendes reveals her intention to return to WWE

Mendes keen to impress the WWE officials.

The 38-year-old made her return at an independent wrestling event last month

What’s the story?

In a special appearance on the Women’s Pro Wrestling Weekly show, former WWE superstar Rosa Mendes revealed and discussed her intentions of making a return to the promotion.

In case you did not know...

Rosa Mendes, who announced her retirement in February 2017 following the birth of her child first came into limelight when she competed in WWE’s Diva Search tournament. Mendes had been engaged in numerous storylines throughout the course of her career with the most notable being the one involving Beth Phoenix, for whom Rosa worked as an on-screen intern.

The former OVW Women’s Champion also earned her reputation portraying the role of an on-screen manager for Epico and Primo.

Interestingly, the 38-year-old mother made her return at an independent wrestling event last month in Maryland.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about the roadmap of her return to WWE, Mendes emphasized that she first wants to dominate the indy scene before returning to the professional wrestling juggernaut.

“I feel like this is my business plan; I want to conquer the independents. I want to dominate in the independents and be super over and have incredible 30-40 minute matches in the independents and show people that I am a great worker and a great performer.”

She added, “As soon as I can say that about myself then I am going to talk to them. They may talk to me before then, but I really want to establish myself in the independents before I even step foot in a WWE door again.”

The former Total Divas star also revealed she wants to be an inspirational figure for her daughter and needs to perfect the craft of balancing a career as a professional wrestler while still being a mother.

What’s next?

Mendes, for the time being, will be competing on the Independent circuit before she makes the leap to WWE. She also revealed her ambitions of getting inducted into the Hall of Fame once she gets back to the promotion.

Are you looking forward to Rosa Mendes' possible WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.