Former two-time WWE Champion to appear on WWE Backstage

W WE Backstage on FS1

Former two-time WWE Champion and current RAW Superstar AJ Styles is scheduled to appear in the coming week's episode of WWE Backstage on Tuesday. The Phenomenal One will join hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as a special guest.

What could AJ Styles talk about?

AJ Styles could quite possibly address the incident that took place at Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy gauntlet match. The leader of The O.C. was supposed to face Rey Mysterio in the finals of the match but the Master of the 619 was taken out by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at the backstage area.

Styles then ordered the referee to raise his arm and announce him as the winner. However, the referee consulted with the ring announcer and the latter then announced that if no Superstar showed up within the referee's ten count, Styles would be announced the winner.

However, during the middle of the referee's count, a figure draped in black was shown to be taking out Anderson and Gallows at backstage. It was revealed to be The Undertaker who then came out and laid out Styles with a chokeslam to get the pin.

Styles is currently embroiled in a feud with Aleister Black who he will face at Elimination Chamber on Sunday in a No Disqualification match.