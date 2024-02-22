Former Universal Champion, absent star to appear after 269 days - 4 WWE Superstars who can return at Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is almost here. The massive premium live event is set to air live from Perth, Western Australia, on Saturday. It will air in the morning for those in the United States as opposed to the standard evening start time.

The big-time event has four matches announced for the card in addition to a major segment. Two Elimination Chamber Matches are booked, with one featuring male performers and the other highlighting female superstars.

Beyond that, both the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the Women's World Championship will be on the line. Plus, Grayson Waller will host the popular Grayson Waller Effect interview show with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as the special guests.

While four big matches and a notable segment may be all the match card has, there's also a chance the PLE may feature a big surprise or two to shake things up. This could mean that stars who have otherwise been absent could return at the stadium show in Perth. In this article, we will look at a handful of performers who could make a big comeback on Saturday.

Below are four WWE Superstars who can return at Elimination Chamber.

#4. Dexter Lumis has been absent from WWE television

Dexter Lumis on WWE RAW.

Dexter Lumis has had quite a pro wrestling career. He really came to be known, thanks to his time in TNA Wrestling. He later signed with NXT before being let go during the Vince McMahon-led regime. Lumis was then re-hired by Triple H, but he hasn't been a regular on television in quite some time.

The last time Dexter Lumis appeared on a broadcasted WWE program was 269 days ago on an episode of Main Event. He hasn't had a single match on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, or even NXT Level Up in the time since.

That could change soon, however. There's a chance Dexter will return at Elimination Chamber. He could creep out Grayson Waller in what would be a hilarious moment. He could also take a more serious approach by being Waller's surprise muscle, attacking Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

#3. Sheamus could return from injury

Sheamus is one of the most decorated veterans in WWE. He's a former World Champion who has also managed to win the United States Championship, Tag Team Gold, and several major match types, such as the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank.

The Celtic Warrior last appeared on WWE television when he battled Edge in what was The Rated-R Superstar's final match in The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut. Sheamus suffered an injury, and he has been out of action ever since.

There's a chance that the former champion could return at the big show. He has been very active on social media lately, which could point to his comeback. Perhaps he could turn the six-man Elimination Chamber Match into a seven-person bout. A bonus entry could be exciting.

#2. Omos could kickstart a WrestleMania feud

Omos is a former Tag Champion.

Omos is one of the most powerful and imposing superstars in WWE history. The Nigerian Giant took the company by storm thanks in large part to his alliance with AJ Styles and later MVP. He is a former RAW Tag Team Champion.

The powerful giant recently appeared in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, but he has otherwise been mostly absent from WWE television throughout most of the past year. Omos is seemingly being booked as a special attraction.

Given that WrestleMania season is here, now would be the time for Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials to bring in their special attraction. The powerful Omos could have a big feud that culminates at WrestleMania. Imagine if he battled Gunther? That would be a sight to behold.

#1. Braun Strowman could return to action in Perth

Braun Strowman is an absolute powerhouse. The jacked giant has done a lot in WWE, including winning Tag Titles and even the Universal Championship. He, too, was let go in the Vince McMahon era but found himself re-hired under Triple H.

Like Sheamus, the powerful Strowman has been out of action due to an injury. The Monster of All Monsters recently had neck surgery. Braun was really building momentum in a tag team with Ricochet prior to the injury taking place.

The former Universal Champion's last match was in May of last year, which hopefully means a comeback can happen at any time. Returning at Elimination Chamber and running through The Judgment Day, for example, could make for a great moment.

