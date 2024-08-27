Former Universal Champion to leave WWE and join AEW upon contract expiry? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens' contract expires in just a few months. Fans are curious whether the 40-year-old superstar will continue his journey with WWE or make a bold move to join rival promotion, AEW.

In an interview back in May, he revealed that he had nine months remaining on his contract. Fast forward to August, and that number has dwindled to just six months, and he has not yet inked a new contract. Although the idea of moving to AEW is floating around, it remains mere speculation, especially considering he just celebrated a decade with the Stamford-based promotion, making it hard to envision a scenario where WWE and Owens don’t come to a new agreement soon.

He has achieved remarkable success, claiming nearly every title available in the wrestling world. However, he has now arrived at a juncture where few challenges remain. Although a move to AEW could present him with new ambitions and a stronger opportunity to solidify his presence in the main event spotlight, he may just stay with his current company until the day he hangs up his boots.

Kevin Owens has accomplished a lot in WWE

The Prizefighter signed a three-year contract with the Stamford promotion back in 2021. He headlined both WrestleMania 38 and 39, clinching the tag team championship alongside Sami Zayn. After experiencing remarkable successes, it seems likely that Owens will continue his journey with WWE.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he shared that he's had the chance to meet a ton of amazing people during his time with the company:

“I've gotten to meet a lot of really great people over the years. And I'm still in touch with a few kids that I've met atoshows that were going through stuff. You know, they were (or are currently) fighting illnesses and stuff like that. And I'm still in touch with some of them and their families. And that's probably the best part. I've developed these relationships with some really incredible people that I would not have met if it wasn't for WWE.” (H/T SI.com)

Along his journey, he has forged countless unforgettable memories and friendships, particularly with the Chief Content Officer, Triple H, who holds a deep admiration for Owens' wrestling talent. This bond may compel him to stay instead of making a less appealing move to AEW.

