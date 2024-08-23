Former US champion to help Cody Rhodes against Grayson Waller? Exploring potential face turn

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes is set for a major event ahead of Bash in Berlin. On tonight's episode of SmackDown, The American Nightmare will make an appearance on the popular talk show The Grayson Waller Effect.

This move comes after the show's host, Grayson Waller, accused Rhodes of being a villain in his story. While Cody is set to appear and talk on the show, knowing Grayson, there is a chance he could go after the champion. However, if Grayson does that, then there is a chance Rhodes could be helped by Austin Theory.

On the upcoming episode of the blue brand, there is a possibility Theory could side with Cody Rhodes and turn face. The reason behind it can be Waller's treatment of Theory in recent times. For a long time on SmackDown, there has been a feeling going around that Waller is trying to steal the spotlight from Theory.

To make things worse, Waller has also never stood up for Austin Theory. The latter always had to take beatings on his own. While DIY tried to warn Theory about the same, he ignored their talk. But this time, he could finally realize that Waller is holding him back, after which he proceeds to break the friendship.

Cody Rhodes commented ahead of his appearance on The Grayson Waller effect

Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has been the hero for the majority of the WWE Universe. In fact, it would be safe to say The American Nightmare is one of the biggest babyfaces on the WWE roster, if not the biggest. Hence, when Waller called Rhodes a villain, it did not sit well with the former.

On social media platform X (fka Twitter), Cody Rhodes made sure to send a message to Grayson Waller before the two met face-to-face in the middle of the ring. Rhodes left Waller with a warning and wrote:

"Interesting take @GraysonWWE, how about we have a chat tomorrow on #SmackDown and I can show you how much of a “bad guy” I can be."

You can check out Rhodes' tweet for Grayson Waller below:

This tweet by Cody Rhodes has led to a lot of excitement about what he will do when he meets Waller in the ring. It will be interesting to see which superstar goes on the offensive first and whether Rhodes' opponent for Bash in Berlin, Kevin Owens, plays a part in this segment.

