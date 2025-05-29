Former US Champion to return after 16-year WWE hiatus for one last match with Randy Orton? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton clashed with John Cena at WWE Backlash 2025, where he attempted to dethrone his longtime rival. However, The Viper failed to become the new Champion, as he lost due to R-Truth's distraction.

With Orton now seemingly done with the Franchise Player, former United States Champion Mr. Kennedy, aka Ken Anderson, may be making his return to WWE for one last match against the veteran. For those unaware, the 49-year-old star is currently engaged in independent promotions.

He last wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion in 2009 when he was part of The Los Angeles Lakers against The Denver Nuggets on RAW. This match potentially later led to Kennedy being fired from the company.

It was alleged that Mr. Kennedy executed a move on The Viper, which ended in a botch. This incident led Orton to possibly complain to Vince McMahon and upper management, which seemingly resulted in Kennedy's release a few days after this match.

After all this, in a recent interview, Kennedy expressed his desire to return to WWE after 16 years under the new Triple H regime. He stated that initially, he had no plans to make his comeback and never wanted to return. However, as things have changed, he would definitely be ready for another run in World Wrestling Entertainment. He said:

"I didn’t want to, I swear to God, I had no desire. I think that I never wanted to blow the bridge up completely. But I really had no desire. When I was at TNA, I was like, I'll never go back there. I'll never work for them again. Now it's changed. I would definitely [go back] now," Kennedy said.

With this, Triple H can use this potential real-life angle and turn it into a storyline featuring Mr. Kennedy clashing with Randy Orton in one final match. Even WWE could drag the angle when Anderson pointed out the fact of losing his job due to The Legend Killer.

Randy Orton could be involved in a major match at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Currently, Randy Orton is not part of the WWE Money in the Bank 2025 card. Looking at the matches scheduled, The Viper may get involved in a huge tag team match to take down John Cena and Logan Paul.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will compete against the Franchise Player and The Maverick in a tag team bout. We've already seen that The Apex Predator holds a great friendship bond with Rhodes, both on television and in real life.

Given this, it's likely that The Legend Killer could be involved in this match to aid The American Nightmare if Travis Scott tries to interfere. This might also serve as revenge for Randy Orton following his loss to Cena at WWE Backlash due to R-Truth's interference.

