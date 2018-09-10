Former WCW and Olympic wrestler passes away at 62

Frank Andersson was admitted into a hospital this past month due to some heart problems

What's the story?

According to the Swedish news site, Sport Bladet Frank Andersson a former WCW and an Olympic wrestler have passed away at the age of 62. Sadly he died due to some complications from his heart surgery.

In case you didn't know...

Frank Andersson is better known for his time in WCW. He also has competed in 1984 Summer Olympics where he won a bronze medal for his country of Sweden in amateur wrestling. He was inducted in the AWH (Amateur Wrestling Hall of Fame) in the class of 2006.

In 1991, Andersson signed with NJPW where he wrestled a few matches before signing to then-biggest promotion in the world WCW. There he went on to work until retiring out in 1995.

The heart of the matter

Frank Andersson was admitted into a hospital this past month due to some heart problems. Just four days ago on 6 September, he had a heart surgery in which a cardiac pump was inserted into his heart.

But just a few hours ago he sadly passed away at the age of 62 due to some complications of his surgery. The same was confirmed by his good friend and manager Mattias Frisk. (credit to Sport Baldet for quotes)

I was there and was greeted on Friday after surgery. Then he was conscious. I was glad he was awake and we sat talking and he was a fighter so he said this would probably go, says Mattias and continues:

"He was joking that he would fall asleep, but said he hoped he would wake up. He did, and the operation was successful, and I thought this might work. But at last it did not go.

Author's take

Frank Andersson is one of the few wrestlers who have worked for WCW, NJPW and also have participate in Olympics. We at Sportskeeda post our thoughts and prayers to Anderson’s friends and family as they deal with this difficult time.