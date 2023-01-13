Former winner; A brutalizer - Predicting the Final Four of the Women's Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events of the year. It sets the table for the Road to WrestleMania and is often one of the more scrutinized events on WWE's calendar.

With 30 stars in each match, there shouldn't be difficulty in choosing a winner. Yet, in 2015, the crowd made it clear to the officials, The Rock, and winner Roman Reigns that they didn't like the result.

Getting to the final four of a Royal Rumble is a big deal. Under Mr. McMahon, however, the top stars always lasted until the end unless they were in a title match on the card.

Reigns and Charlotte Flair would always make it to the end if they were in a Royal Rumble match. If Triple H is still in charge at the end of the month, he'll hopefully inject some new names into the title scene. Last year's final four featured Flair, Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler, and winner Ronda Rousey.

Rousey last eliminated The Queen to capture victory in the 2022 Royal Rumble match. Which WWE stars will comprise the Final Four of this year's contest? Here are the predictions for the final four combatants in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble.

#4. Bayley needs a big win

The Role Model will look to become the sixth woman to win a Royal Rumble

If Charlotte Flair loses the SmackDown Women's title at or before the Royal Rumble, then she will automatically make the final four. Since she's still the champion at this time, someone else will fill that spot.

Bayley returned with a lot of fanfare at last year's SummerSlam. Despite that, she's failed in most of her big matches. She couldn't dethrone Belair and only defeated Becky Lynch by cheating. Despite that, The Role Model is still one of the top stars in WWE's women's division.

If she's in the match, she should have a long run. She entered first in 2021 and lasted for almost 30 minutes before being eliminated by that year's winner, Belair. Bayley needs a good showing this year to regain some positive momentum.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez is a star on the rise

Rodriguez has been booked strongly since debuting last April. She's rarely lost and has almost defeated the SmackDown Women's Champion twice. Rodriguez is a former NXT Women's Champion and a future titleholder on the main roster.

Due to her booking and size, it seems like she could have a standout performance in the 2023 Royal Rumble. She will likely have a strong run while also eliminating several stars.

While the odds of Rodriguez winning may not be as high as some others, she has a very good chance of making the final four.

#2. Rhea Ripley has made the final four before

Is this the year Ripley wins another major title?

Rhea Ripley should have already won another singles title but hasn't since losing the RAW Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in 2021. She's been booked as a serious threat on RAW, so much so that she's even body-slammed male stars like Luke Gallows.

If the current champions hold their titles until WrestleMania 39, Ripley would also make sense as a winner. She has a history with Flair as The Queen ended both her RAW Women's and NXT Women's title reigns.

The Nightmare was also expected to face Bianca Belair last summer before bowing out due to injury. What better way to pick that enticing feud back up than by having Ripley last until the end and potentially win?

#1. Becky Lynch is a favorite to win her second Royal Rumble

Lynch is one of the top stars in the industry

Becky Lynch isn't in the title picture at the moment. She spent the majority of last year either holding the RAW Women's title or chasing it. The Man is currently embroiled in a feud with Bayley, which could spill over into the Royal Rumble.

Another huge factor in Lynch's favor is that she's one of the biggest stars in the industry. Her winning another Royal Rumble would still be met with cheers. She would also become the first woman to win two Rumble matches. However it happens, Lynch will be in a big match in April.

Lasting until the end makes a lot of sense, and she could even make it to the final two with Ripley. The stars teased a future feud but are yet to have that anticipated one-on-one showdown. Squaring off in the final four would be a good way to plant some seeds.

