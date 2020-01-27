Former champion eliminates Shayna Baszler to win women's Royal Rumble 2020 match

27 Jan 2020

What a match!

The Women's Royal Rumble match has concluded and we know who has a guaranteed Women's title shot at WrestleMania 36. While the entries of the Royal Rumble were a bit imbalanced, the final minutes redeemed anything negative as former 2-time NXT (Women's) Champion Shayna Baszler made the #30 entry.

The Queen Of Spades wasn't victorious, but she was the closest to getting to that spot. The last woman she went up against was The Queen Charlotte Flair, who she nearly eliminated. It wasn't enough and Charlotte Flair ended up eliminating Baszler to win the Royal Rumble.

Charlotte was close as she was the final woman who Becky Lynch eliminated last year to win the Rumble match. This year was hers for the taking and she ended up with four eliminations. Two notable names in the match were Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler.

Both women ended up with 8 eliminations each, with Baszler's eliminations taking much lesser time. Belair was undoubtedly given the best showing of the Royal Rumble match this year and it's good to see that they have superstars who they plan to push in the future.

Shayna Baszler is expected to join either RAW or SmackDown very shortly. After losing the NXT Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley, she has nothing left to do on the brand she dominated for so long.