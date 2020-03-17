Former Women's Champion gives her opinion on WWE going ahead with WrestleMania 36

WWE previously announced that WrestleMania 36 will take place from the Performance Center at Orlando, Florida.

What did the former RAW Women's Champion have to say about WWE's decision to host WrestleMania 36 with no audience?

WrestleMania 36

After Tampa officials made it clear that they won't allow WrestleMania 36 to take place from the Raymond James Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE released an official statement where they announced that this year's WrestleMania will indeed take place on April 5 but it will be from their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no live audience.

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax who is currently off WWE television took to Twitter to commend the company for deciding to perform with no live audience amidst the epidemic that is plaguing the world so that they could put smiles on people's faces.

This is true talent!! To get out there with no audience and put on an incredible performance, this is why I love this company @WWE! Putting smiles on peoples faces, entertaining the masses, allowing you to forget about the troubles in this world for a little bit. ♥️ #RAW — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) March 17, 2020

Where is Nia Jax now?

After taking part in a fatal four-way tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Championship last year at WrestleMania 35, Nia Jax had to undergo ACL surgery on both her knees which sidelined her from in-ring competition for nine months. However, it has almost been close to a year and although nothing has been made official, the 35-year-old Superstar is rumored to return soon.

Nia Jax won the RAW Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 in 2018 which marked the first title win of her career. She dropped the title back to Bliss during her match with Ronda Rousey that year at Money In The Bank after The Goddess cashed in her Money In The Bank contract.