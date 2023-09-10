It's been more than a month since the WWE Universe saw Liv Morgan and in that time Raquel Rodriguez has been able to push herself into the Women's Championship picture, taking on Rhea Ripley.

This week on RAW, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez will face off with the Women's title on the line and it could be the perfect place for Liv Morgan to make her return and re-align with her former teammate.

Expand Tweet

Ripley and Morgan were once Tag Team Champions until The Nightmare turned her back on her friend, which has since led to Morgan picking up a number of other partners. Raquel Rodriguez was her teammate at one point before the two women lost the Tag Team Championships and Liv Morgan was subsequently injured.

The first time around Morgan was injured and forced to vacate her Championships, before she then lost the titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville when it became clear that Rodriguez was unable to continue the match.

It's been a rough few months for Morgan and her time away from the ring could have allowed her to look at her career from a different perspective and realize that being at Ripley's side would be the best place for her to push forward.

Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day run Monday Night RAW

Rhea Ripley and The Judgement Day clearly run RAW, this has been noted several times throughout the last few months, but Ripley doesn't have any friends in the Women's Division, putting her title reign in jeopardy in recent weeks.

Someone like Liv Morgan could watch her back when she has people after her, and help her to retain her Championship in situations like this week on RAW, since Dominik Mysterio is banned from ringside.

Do you think Liv Morgan will return to WWE as a heel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.