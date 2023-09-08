Former Women’s Champion needs to be repackaged before WWE return

The women in WWE have come a long way over the past couple of years and changed the landscape for the superstars of tomorrow, who will eventually move to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. The locker room and the developmental brand are currently stacked with talented stars.

Earlier this year, WWE introduced two new Women's Championships for the main roster. The SmackDown Women's Championship became the new Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, the RAW Women's Championship became the new WWE Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley and Asuka took the titles to their respective brands following the annual Draft. The women's division on Friday Night SmackDown is thriving with talents such as Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and more. Meanwhile, RAW only has Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch as credible names.

Last month, Asuka lost the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match to Bianca Belair at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The former Women's Champion should return to the company soon, but not before getting repackaged with a new gimmick.

Why should Asuka get repackaged before returning to WWE?

Earlier this year, Asuka returned to the company with a new gimmick and reached the final four in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She later went on to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticket to a title bout against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

She continued her feud with The EST after she was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown and eventually won the title from her in Saudi Arabia. After losing the title back to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, the Empress of Tomorrow vanished from weekly television.

Asuka should return to the company sooner rather than later with a new gimmick. Recently, she teased a new look through her social media account. If the former champion decides to return with a new gimmick, she should return to Monday Night RAW.

The RAW Women's locker room currently lacks star power and credible challengers for Rhea Ripley and the Women's World Championship. It would be for the best if Asuka returned to the company under a new gimmick and moved to Monday Night RAW.

