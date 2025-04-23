Former Women's Champion to return and attack Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown this week? Exploring the chances

Jade Cargill has been basking in glory as she secured a huge victory over Naomi at WrestleMania 41. It looks like this heated rivalry has finally come to an end, and new things could be waiting for The Storm. However, Cargill's celebrations could be short-lived as a former Women's Champion could ambush her on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Ad

WWE Superstar Nia Jax could make a shocking return and attack Big Jade from behind. The Irresistible Force has been away from WWE television for a while, but the SmackDown after WrestleMania marks the perfect stage for her comeback. Jax also has quite a history with Jade Cargill. The last time both women clashed in a match, things went far too personal.

There is a good chance that WWE may reignite their rivalry on the blue brand post-WrestleMania, and that could do wonders. Now that her feud with Naomi is seemingly over, Cargill also needs a credible challenger to keep her red-hot momentum intact. And who could be a better option than the former WWE Women's Champion?

Ad

Trending

Both Nia Jax and Jade Cargill could start a compelling storyline, which may indeed put the women's division in the spotlight. It will also help The Irresistible Force regain her lost momentum, especially after she missed The Show of Shows. The Triple H-led creative could run this feud for a month or two before putting Big Jade in the championship picture.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, this is speculation, and it all depends on what WWE has in store for both women on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jade and Nia.

Jade Cargill to become a women's champion by SummerSlam 2025?

SummerSlam is one of WWE's Big Four premium live events, and this year Jade Cargill could be featured in a major program at the spectacle. The company could put her in the world title picture at the grand event.

Ad

There is a good possibility that The Storm could compete for the WWE Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Cargill is one of the biggest stars in the women's division, and fans have been wanting to see her win the world title ever since she arrived in WWE.

That dream could very well come to fruition at SummerSlam this year, where Big Jade may walk out with the world title around her waist. This could pave the way for several interesting feuds and storylines, which could revive the women's division.

Well, it may eventually lead to Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 42, which many call a dream match. However, this is all speculation, and only time will tell what happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More