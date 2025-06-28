Former Women's Champion to return and turn babyface by helping Rhea Ripley? Exploring post-Night of Champions possibility

WWE Night of Champions is underway, and the show featured a fantastic Street Fight. Rhea Ripley went one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. In the end, The Eradicator won, but there was some controversy during the bout.

Roxanne Perez interfered and attempted to help Raquel win the match. While her interference failed this time, it shows Rhea is very much outnumbered. While that may be the case for a while, there is a chance Ripley could get help from an unlikely WWE star in the future: Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan is a heel. She caused Dominik Mysterio to cheat on and leave Rhea. Liv proceeded to feud with popular names such as IYO SKY and Becky Lynch. With that being said, there is a very real chance she could return as a babyface.

Not only do WWE fans love Liv Morgan despite her heel work, but there was tension between her and Roxanne Perez. Now, Liv's best friend is teaming up with Roxanne, and many believe Dominik will leave Morgan for The Prodigy. This all points to a return as a babyface.

If she does come back as a babyface, Liv Morgan could shockingly unite with Rhea Ripley. While they may never be friends again, the two have common enemies in Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and perhaps even Dominik Mysterio. That might be enough to bring them together, even if only briefly. Night of Champions was another potential step towards this.

WWE Night of Champions proved Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are on the same page

The story of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez has been an interesting one. Initially, Raquel did not trust or like The Prodigy, just like Liv Morgan didn't. Things have begun to change, however.

When Liv and Raquel began to bicker, Finn Balor kept attempting to have the Texan native and Rodriguez be friends. These backstage segments slowly began to work. While their relationship isn't fully defined yet, it was clear that Raquel Rodriguez and The Prodigy weren't bickering as much, likely thanks to Finn's involvement.

From there, Roxanne helped Raquel Rodriguez punish Rhea Ripley on WWE Monday Night Raw. In fact, The Eradicator was even put through a table. Then, as noted, Roxanne attempted to aid Rodriguez at Night of Champions.

From bickering and arguing to now being on the same page, there is a very real chance that Roxanne and Raquel will soon share the Women's Tag Team Championship following Night of Champions. That could only serve to further their bond. In the process, that bond-building could be what leads to Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan finally reuniting.

