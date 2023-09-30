Former Women's Champion could return to WWE to avenge her husband following SmackDown attack

This week on WWE SmackDown, things got even more physical between The OC and The Bloodline as the former group looked to avenge the attack on AJ Styles last week.

One of the highlights of the night saw Mia Yim slap Jimmy Uso as he was exiting the arena following his bout with Karl Anderson. After the slap, Jimmy went on a rant backstage, where he attacked everyone in sight.

Yim getting involved in the feud opens up the door for a female superstar to be added to The Bloodline. Interestingly, the woman for the job could be Jimmy Uso's real-life wife, Trinity Fatu (FKA Naomi).

This appears to have happened at the perfect time since reports suggest that Trinity only signed a short-term deal with IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year, which is set to expire at the end of the summer.

Would the former Women's Champion be open to returning to WWE?

Naomi walked out of WWE more than a year ago with Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks). She has since reinvented herself and moved forward as a star in IMPACT Wrestling.

It's unlikely that the former SmackDown Women's Champion will want to return after pushing so hard to be released, but there is no update on her current IMPACTdeal, which means that it is a possibility.

There is also the possibility that she has already extended her contract as the company is set for a tour of the United Kingdom, and Trinity Fatu is expected to be part of it.

Trinity is also the current Knockouts Champion and is set to defend her title at Bound for Glory against Mickie James. But as noted, it's unclear what her future holds for Fatu.

Do you think Naomi will make her WWE return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.