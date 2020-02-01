Former Women's Champion returns to SmackDown to confront Bayley

Bayley has a new challenger for her SmackDown Women's Championship

Naomi made her return to WWE for the first time in more than six months at The Royal Rumble on Sunday night, but despite being listed as a member of the RAW roster, Naomi made her return tonight on SmackDown.

Bayley stated that she had beaten everyone in her path up until Naomi came out and set her straight. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made it clear that she was coming for that title before Bayley attacked her.

It was Naomi who then got the better of the encounter when she delivered a springboard kick to the Women's Champion to send her out of the ring. It appears that the Women's Championship feud on SmackDown heading into Elimination Chamber will be Naomi and Bayley.

This means that Naomi is able to return to the same brand as her husband Jimmy and the couple were even able to share the ramp when The Usos made their way out to the ring ahead of their main event match where the loser will ear dog food.

