Former Women's Champion reveals that current injury was a backstage accident

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST

Ember Moon has been sidelined over the past few months after revealing that she suffered a torn Achilles on an episode of WWE Backstage last month. The former NXT Women's Champion looked like one of the biggest threats to the SmackDown Women's Championship before she was sidelined and it appears that the injury came from a backstage segment that she was wary about from the beginning.

Moon was one of the women who was looking to pick up the 24/7 Championship when Carmella was holding the title, so she was forced to chase The Princess of Staten Island backstage. Moon recently appeared on Booker T's podcast where she revealed that it was this backstage segment that caused her injury.

“I’m getting ready to do SmackDown the next day and they were like, ‘Hey, Ember, you’re in the 24/7 title run because Carmella won the night before’. And I was like, ‘Y’all sure? Y’all sure y’all need me for that?!’ You know what's weird is like when you know you have a bad feeling about something? So I had a feeling and I was like ‘oooh, do we?’ But, ya know what, team player, screw it. I got this. I’m in,” she said via ProWrestlingSheet.

“We do the run through and I told Truth, I was like, ‘Truth, you better run, I’m gonna catch you, Truth. If I catch you, I’m tackling you and you’re going down.’ And so when we actually did it, I literally caught them right before we went through the curtain. So they go through the curtain and they didn’t realize how close I was behind them. As I’m coming through, the curtain shuts, I open it, go through. Truth is dropping Carmella and I’m going full speed and I had to hit the brakes. I was just like, ‘whoah,’ BOOM, and I felt a pop.”

Moon revealed the injury on WWE Backstage but she reiterated on the podcast that she doesn't know how long she will be out for and doesn't want to rush back because it's an injury that could rupture again in the future. It's safe to say that Moon will not be a surprise entrant in The Royal Rumble.

