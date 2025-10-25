Former World Champion may finally return to WWE after 6 months at Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to host another exclusive edition of Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. Several exciting matches have been added to the card, including many championship bouts. Rumors have been swirling that fans may witness some big returns at the Delta Center next weekend and one of those could be that of a former World Champion.Bianca Belair may be gearing up for a stunning return at Saturday Night's Main Event next Saturday. The multi-time Women's Champion has been away from WWE since WrestleMania 41 due to an injury. However, the recent events that unfolded on the SmackDown's women's division this week might prompt her to come back to the company after six months of absence.Jade Cargill shocked the world this week on SmackDown when she turned heel by unleashing a merciless attack on Tiffany Stratton. In the aftermath of this, the company made a WWE Women's Championship match official between the two stars for Saturday Night's Main Event. There are high chances that Cargill could beat Stratton and become the new WWE Women's Champion.Just when The Storm would be reveling in joy following her title triumph, Bianca Belair might return and confront her in the ring. The two women, once best friends, may now stand on two different sides of the shore, staring at each other. The EST may return at SNME to make a bold statement to the new champion that she is back to take control of the women's division again.Bianca Belair could set her sights on the WWE Women's Championship, teasing the much-awaited feud with Jade Cargill. This could send shockwaves across the wrestling world and become the biggest highlight of the night. While the company may not do this feud now, The EST's return could sow the seeds of this blockbuster showdown with a gradual build for WrestleMania 42.Bianca Belair may not turn heel in WWE anytime soonBianca Belair has been one of the biggest babyfaces in the WWE women's division. However, fans were hoping to see her turn heel during her eventual feud with Jade Cargill. What made it look plausible is that Triple H was pushing The Storm as a huge babyface ever since she debuted in the Stamford-based promotion.Hence, there was a great opportunity for the company to turn Belair heel during her feud with a babyface Cargill. It looks like that is now a far-fetched scenario and that the creative team does not have any such plans. There is a good possibility that The EST may not turn heel anytime soon, following the recent events on SmackDown.Jade Cargill turning heel on SmackDown this week was a clear indication that Triple H wants to do something fresh with her. The creative team was apparently struggling with her babyface persona, which started to get stale. The fact that Big Jade turned heel also suggests that Bianca Belair will remain a babyface for the foreseeable future.It is because the company may not afford to turn two of its biggest stars in the women's division heel. Besides, a feud between The EST and The Storm might not be able to garner much interest if both are heels. Hence, Belair may remain a babyface in WWE, atleast until her highly anticipated feud with Cargill.