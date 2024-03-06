Former World Champion to replace Becky Lynch against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40? Potential clue explored

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch will lock horns in one of the biggest matches of their careers at WrestleMania 40 for the Women's World Championship. However, there could be a major twist as a former Women's Champion could replace Lynch against The Eradicator at The Show of Shows. WWE might have dropped a subtle clue with its recent social media activity.

The superstar in question is none other than Liv Morgan. The 29-year-old has been looking to exact revenge on Ripley ever since she returned to the red brand. Moreover, a cold rivalry was also seen brewing up between Morgan and Lynch on RAW as the latter pinned her at the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Women's World Champion.

WWE recently uploaded a one-hour-long playlist of the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan to its official YouTube channel. It comes as a surprise, as the company often uploads history between two superstars or a series of their past encounters on its social media handles when their upcoming matches are either on the cards or in the works.

The Stamford-based promotion does that in order to hype up the fans ahead of a particular match. Therefore, uploading the entire playlist of the rivalry between Morgan and Ripley on YouTube with WrestleMania 40 around the corner could be a major hint that WWE might be cooking something.

Hence, it might be an indication that Liv Morgan could replace The Man against Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows. While it sounds unlikely at the moment, the prospect of it happening cannot be ruled out either.

Will Rhea Ripley lose to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40?

Rhea Ripley has been dominating Monday Night RAW for quite some time as the Women's World Champion. However, her title reign is seemingly in jeopardy as she will face one of the biggest stars in WWE at The Show of Shows this year.

While Becky Lynch has a great opportunity to finally reclaim her rightful position at WrestleMania 40, she might not succeed in doing that. The Eradicator might defeat The Man and secure one of the biggest victories of her career at the Philadelphia extravaganza.

There's a good possibility of it happening, as WWE has been building Ripley for quite some time on the main roster. Therefore, a victory over Big Time Becks would significantly elevate her career and establish her as a dominant World Champion on the roster.

Hence, what transpires at The Show of Shows when the two top WWE Superstars lock horns in a blockbuster match remains to be seen.

Who do you think will walk out of WrestleMania XL as the Women's World Champion? Sound off in the discuss button.

