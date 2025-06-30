Former world champion to return, major faction from the past to reunite? - 4 finishes for Rusev vs. Sheamus on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is just hours away from taking place. This week's edition of the red brand will be a little bit different, as it will begin at 6 PM EST as opposed to the standard 8 PM time slot.

The program is set to feature what is arguably a modern-day dream match. Two wrestling veterans, who are also former stablemates, are set to collide one-on-one for the very first time in around 11 years.

Rusev will battle Sheamus in a singles match on RAW for the first time since 2014, and the match and its possible outcomes are fascinating. The bout comes after Rusev returned to the company following WrestleMania a few months ago. Since returning, the hard-hitting star has already brutally dispatched of The Alpha Academy.

So, how will the bout between these two bruisers on Monday Night RAW conclude? This article will tackle four potential finishes for tonight's big match, which could even lead to a former faction reuniting.

#4. Sheamus could win cleanly

Sheamus is one of the best to ever do it. The Celtic Warrior is a former WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion, and multi-time tag team champion. He has also won Money in the Bank and the Royal Rumble Match.

The Celtic Warrior has been solidly focused on Rusev in recent weeks, but beyond that, his ultimate goal is clear. The 47-year-old wants to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. The legend sees it as one of the last major accomplishments he needs to achieve.

To get there, he has to win big matches to earn his opportunity, and that could start tonight. When Rusev and Sheamus go at it, the bruising Irishman could nail a Brogue Kick that knocks The Bulgarian Brute out. As good as The Redeemer is, a kick in the head from the former WWE Champion is too much for even the toughest of wrestlers to take.

#3. Rusev could dominate Sheamus and win by submission

Rusev is back in WWE after leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut many years ago under the Vince McMahon regime. During his time away, the Bulgarian competed as Miro in All Elite Wrestling. Despite a lot of promise, the big man was never used correctly, nor consistently, by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Rusev has already looked dominant since returning to WWE. He has battered and destroyed both Otis and Akira Tozawa of The Alpha Academy, and now he looks to do the same to Sheamus.

The reality is, he very well could. If Rusev nails a superkick and then locks in The Accolade, his variation of The Camel Clutch, it may be impossible for Sheamus to handle the pain. The lower back is routinely targeted by The Redeemer, and that might be what he ultimately does to Sheamus on RAW. Don't be shocked to see the pale, jacked Irish star submit.

#2. The Alpha Academy and Natalya could help Sheamus win on WWE RAW

The Alpha Academy is a stable on WWE Monday Night RAW. The group was initially formed by Chad Gable, but he is no longer part of the faction. Instead, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri are the primary members. Natalya's status isn't clear, but despite being aligned with Dupri, she may not be part of the group.

Notably, the faction has had issues with Rusev. He has injured Otis and beaten down Akira Tozawa on more than one occasion. Alpha Academy are also friendly with Sheamus, as the WWE veteran has offered advice and kind words for the faction in recent weeks.

In order to get revenge on Rusev and to help Sheamus, the group could show up and distract The Bulgarian Brute. For example, Natalya and Maxxine could draw the referee's attention, and then Tozawa could hit a missile dropkick, followed by Sheamus nailing the Brogue Kick on Rusev for the win.

#1. Wade Barrett and Alberto Del Rio could interrupt the match and lead to a stable reuniting

There is a chance the match between Rusev and Sheamus doesn't end satisfyingly at all. Instead of the WWE RAW bout having a conclusive winner, the match could be called off.

This wouldn't even be because of an intense brawl, nor would it necessarily be because of an attack from other stars. Instead, two names from their past could show up and thus ultimately lead to the match ending: Alberto Del Rio and Wade Barrett.

Wade is a commentator for the company, and Alberto works for AAA, meaning both are affiliated with the promotion. The two could show up mid-match and convince the two hard-hitting stars to stop fighting. From there, all four could stand in solidarity as The League of Nations re-forms for the first time in almost a decade.

