Former World Champion reveals why Vince McMahon wants WWE Superstars to be "job-scared"(Exclusive)

The mass WWE releases have proven that practically no WWE superstar is safe in Vince McMahon's eyes. Former Impact World Champion EC3, on the latest episode of UnSKripted, addressed superstars being petrified to lose their jobs.

The mass releases marked a big change when it comes to superstars being afraid of unemployment. The names on the layoff lists have been shocking, while in some cases, superstars simply got the release they requested. Ultimately, the decision goes down to one man - Vince McMahon.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, EC3 unveiled that Mr. McMahon wants WWE stars to be scared of losing their jobs. He also discusses the thankless job of being a creative writer for the promotion:

"The creative answered to one man, that one man was Vince [McMahon]. Everyone is nervous and job-scared and they have constant things going on in their world where someone is changing their show. I wouldn't want their (creative) job to save my life. It would seem like a rat race and they get turned over really quick. It's a lot of chains and links to get to the top, and it's how you facilitate that through your writer and who's overseeing him. Because at the end of the day, it's only one man who counts, so that's what you have to do," EC3 said.

EC3 termed Vince McMahon's approach "Corporate wrestling," saying it makes a superstars' talent subside. He also explained his regret about his WWE run:

"It's corporate wrestling man. It's controlled mechanism. You're created to be job-scared and petrified and fall in line, which truly ruins modern-day wrestling because if you're afraid to do anything, the natural reaction and charisma and ability that talents have is subsided by the back-end fear that they're going to lose their job. Well, guess what? You're going to lose your job no matter how - just go out swinging. If I had one regret, it's that I fell in line and that I didn't boldly go for it," EC3 concluded.

Much of this sums up the frustration that EC3 had with his WWE run. However, it also says a lot about the creative clash that takes place between superstars and higher-ups.

Don't forget to check out his full interview below -

Why has Vince McMahon been so intimidating in WWE?

Vince McMahon's reported approach by making superstars scared of losing their jobs may not be the best for morale. However, it says a lot about WWE's change in approach this past decade.

Gone are the days of having larger-than-life superstars. Instead, Vince McMahon has changed his approach to ensure that no superstar is bigger than the WWE brand name.

This explains why some of WWE's biggest names, such as Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, were released without hesitation. With multiple reports of WWE viewing its superstars as replaceable, this seems to be the approach moving forward.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's approach in WWE? Do you agree with EC3? Let us know in the comments below.

