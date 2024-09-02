Former World Champion to target Gunther on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring potential new feud  

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW from the Ball Arena in Denver, Gunther will return victorious from Germany. At Bash in Berlin, The Ring General defended the World Heavyweight Championship against 14-time World Champion and SmackDown Superstar Randy Orton.

While beating The Apex Predator is a massive achievement and deserves a celebration, there is a chance Gunther might not get to celebrate on RAW. The upcoming episode of the red brand could witness the World Heavyweight Champion being attacked by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

It's been a while since Balor betrayed Damian Priest and formed a new Judgment Day alongside Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Carlito, and JD McDonagh. While Balor achieved what he wanted to with the faction, he hasn't achieved his goal of winning a singles title.

Hence, on tonight's episode of RAW, Balor could look to attack Gunther and start a rivalry, which could lead to him challenging the Austrian to a World Heavyweight Championship match. And since Damian Priest is no longer in the faction, Balor does not have someone else who is eyeing Gunther's gold.

39-year-old has expressed a desire to face RAW Superstar Gunther

Gunther's personality in WWE has caught the attention of not only fans but also his colleagues. The Ring General continues to establish himself as a proper package, leading to many superstars wanting to work with and challenge him.

One such superstar who wants to challenge Gunther is Baron Corbin. During an interview with Wrestling News Co, Corbin was appreciative towards Gunther and spoke about his desire to face him.

Corbin said:

"I mean, I think it's amazing. He's one heck of a competitor, in and out of the ring for himself, his body, his family. Accomplishing this is amazing because it's no easy feat. I've been doing this for twelve years now, and I've yet to get my hands on the title. It shows you how amazing of a competitor he is, but I'm also a guy who really likes to fight and likes to slug it out with people who are hard-nosed, they're tough, they want to fight as well. I'm excited because maybe one of these times I'll mix it up with him for that World Title, and I would love to push each other to the limit and see what happens." [From 03:24 to 03:57]

While a match between Gunther and Baron Corbin would be entertaining, the latter will have to put in a lot of work before he gets that chance. Until then, it will be interesting to see who steps up to challenge Gunther on RAW.

