Former World Heavyweight Champion to quit WWE; Adam Pearce gets confronted? 4 Things that could happen on upcoming RAW on Netflix

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW on Netflix is sure to be interesting. The company has already announced significant segments and matches, including Elimination Chamber qualifying matches.

In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen in the upcoming episode of the red brand.

#4. Rey Mysterio might quit WWE after suffering a potential loss

Rey Mysterio is set to clash with Logan Paul in tonight's show, with an Elimination Chamber spot on the line. However, if The Master of 619 suffers a potential loss in this match, fans could see him quitting WWE as part of a storyline. The Maverick is already a well-known enemy of Rey, and losing to him could be quite embarrassing for a veteran like Mysterio.

If he does lose, the former World Heavyweight Champion could silently walk out from the venue in disappointment, hinting at his quitting storyline in the company.

#3. AJ Styles might reunite with Finn Balor backstage on RAW

AJ Styles is now officially part of the RAW. This week, The Phenomenal One will appear on the red brand. Both Styles and Finn Balor share a major connection due to their history as members of the Bullet Club in Japan.

So, in tonight's show, it's possible that fans could see a mini-reunion between Styles and Balor backstage. A segment like this could plant the seeds for a future alliance between them or a potential feud in the upcoming months on Monday Nights.

#2. Becky Lynch may return and confront Adam Pearce

Fans highly anticipate Becky Lynch's return as we are officially on the Road to WrestleMania 41. One potential way for her return could be tonight's RAW, where the Irish star might make her comeback and confront the red brand's General Manager, Adam Pearce.

During their confrontation, Lynch could demand a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, as she wants a world title shot at WrestleMania 41. This inclusion could be a great way to generate more buzz for the Women's Chamber bout in Toronto.

#1. An injured Sami Zayn might make a final RAW appearance

During last week's SmackDown, WWE announced that Sami Zayn would be out of action indefinitely after he suffered a spinal compression and extreme nerve damage after Kevin Owens attacked him last week and delivered a Package Piledriver. However, in tonight's show, the Honorary Uce could make an appearance as an injured star before going on hiatus to announce his shift to SmackDown.

The OG Bloodline member could assert he is moving to Friday nights to seek vengeance on Kevin Owens, who is already part of the blue brand.

