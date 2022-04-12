×
"You could have done something to protect them" - Former writer calls out WWE after Street Profits lose on RAW (Exclusive)

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford experienced a forgettable Monday Night RAW.
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Apr 12, 2022 05:58 PM IST
News

The Street Profits suffered a crushing loss to The Usos on the latest RAW episode, and Vince Russo was least pleased with WWE's booking as he felt they could have protected Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The Usos hit the 1D on Montez to pick up the victory before having a post-match showdown with Randy Orton and Riddle.

According to the former WWE writer, the RK-Bro members at ringside could have gotten involved in the match and cost Street Profits the win.

Instead of making Ford and Dawkins look strong in defeat, the creative team pushed Jey and Jimmy Uso to get a clean pinfall win. Here's what Vince Russo had to say on this week's Legion of RAW:

"You could have protected The Street Profits, by you know, during the match, The Usos go to the outside and take a shot at Orton or something. Orton gets in there, goes to nail The Usos, duck it, The Street Profits get taken out, then you know, The Usos get the 1-2-3. You could have done something to protect them but to beat them straight out; I don't understand that, bro." [51:58 - 52:26]

The Street Profits' night got even worse as Orton and Riddle attacked them after the match. Russo stated it was just a way to get a quick pop from the crowd with The Viper using his RKO finisher.

Vince Russo says it looked like The Street Profits "did not belong" at the top after their defeat on WWE RAW

WWE has positioned The Usos and RK-Bro as the top two teams on the entire roster. Russo believes other groups, including The Street Profits, are deliberately not being portrayed on a similar level.

The former writer was still confident that Ford and Dawkins could have walked out of RAW with a few positives had WWE tweaked the match's finish heading into the show.

"Yeah, bro. It almost made it look like The Street Profits did not belong, and that was the whole idea," stated Russo. "The Usos had to defeat The Street Profits to show that RK-Bro and The Usos are the two top tag teams. And again, bro, every time you come out of an angle, it's got to do something for both sides. And that's why when you look at this, 'what does this do for Street Profits?' Absolutely nothing at all." [51:21 - 51:57]

Did WWE do the right thing by having The Usos beat The Street Profits on RAW? Share your views in the comments section.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Lennard Surrao
