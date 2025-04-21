Former WWE Champion to announce retirement on RAW after WrestleMania 41 loss? Exploring the shocking possibility

WrestleMania 41 has been an absolute banger with multiple impressive bouts on both nights so far. Major names pulled shockers with unexpected victories. However, a former WWE Champion could announce his retirement at the upcoming Monday Night RAW after a massive loss at The Show of Shows.

The former WWE Champion in question is AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One faced Logan Paul in a singles match at WrestleMania Sunday. The entire bout was a back-and-forth slugfest, and Styles gained significant momentum towards the end of their match-up.

Logan Paul’s friend yet again came up with his signature Brass Knuckles. However, Karrion Kross stopped him and offered Styles to use it instead, but the legend turned down the offer and punched Kross for causing a distraction. Taking advantage of distraction, The Maverick caught Styles off-guard and connected a clean Paulvelizer and pinned the former champion to capture a win.

In shocking turns of events, AJ Styles might show up at RAW after WrestleMania and announce retirement from in-ring action. The Phenomenal One could tell the WWE Universe he doesn’t feel like he used to feel inside the squared circle, maybe the fire inside is burnt out, and he was leaving.

However, Karrion Kross could trigger AJ Styles for weeks, ultimately leading him to take his retirement back and face the former NXT Champion on the red brand.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

A famous comedian said AJ Styles saved his WrestleMania opponent

Popular comedian and YouTube star Andrew Schulz found himself in trouble on the March 10, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, when Logan Paul tried to attack him. However, AJ Styles made the save.

While speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Andrew Schulz looked back at the infamous segment featuring him against Logan Paul. He said AJ Styles saved his WrestleMania challenger, the former WWE United States Champion:

“I've had to talk to AJ [Styles] on the side and I'm like, 'I really appreciate you coming to my aid right there, but you saved Logan [Paul]. You saved his life.' I know I was in a suplex, but I probably was going to reverse that sh**," Andrew Schulz said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for AJ Styles after he lost to Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

