Former WWE Champion to appear at the Royal Rumble after 10 years to cost Roman Reigns? Potential swerve explored

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has started his climb back to power and taken the Ula Fala back from Solo Sikoa. After winning the Tribal Combat match on RAW’s Netflix debut, The OTC now aims to win the Royal Rumble and get back the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, there is a chance that The Rock may crush Reigns’ Rumble aspirations this year.

The Brahma Bull recently returned to the company and revealed a highly unexpected babyface turn. The eight-time WWE Champion also buried his feud with Cody Rhodes and put the Ula Fala around Roman Reigns’ neck and embraced him. However, while he garlanded The OTC, there was visible tension between the two.

Notably, The Rock had made a cameo appearance at the 2024 Bad Blood, indicating that he would be coming after Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Moreover, The Head of the Table gaining control as The Tribal Chief once again challenges Rock’s status as The High Chief of Samoa.

Thus, there is a possibility that The People’s Champ’s babyface turn was a facade. After all, The Final Boss character was a massive hit with the WWE Universe during the buildup of and at WrestleMania XL. Interestingly, The Rock had helped Roman Reigns win the 2015 Royal Rumble.

Making him lose the same contest a decade later would definitely cause a big stir among the fans and would be the perfect precursor to a potential Rock-Reigns showdown at WrestleMania 41. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

CM Punk can also screw over Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble hopes

CM Punk teamed up with Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline to help him in the WarGames match against Solo Sikoa’s crew at the 2024 Survivor Series. Punk had joined The OTC at the request of Paul Heyman, and both superstars had made it clear that they didn’t like each other.

Moreover, tensions were also visible during the WarGames match when Reigns blocked The Second City Saint from entering the match, signaling Sami Zayn to go ahead instead.

This tension could see a breaking point at the Royal Rumble where both wrestlers would be in the ring together. CM Punk has already revealed his aspiration to face and dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Thus, there is a chance that he could earn his ticket to Las Vegas by eliminating Reigns in the end to win the 30-man contest.

This would immediately mark a big checkpoint in their rivalry and the company can use it later to deliver a huge match featuring both men. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for Roman Reigns.

