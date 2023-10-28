Former WWE Champion attacked by Logan Paul on SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown this week, Logan Paul made an unexpected appearance and attacked Rey Mysterio backstage.

The two stars are scheduled to collide for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel on Saturday next week in Saudi Arabia. This won't be the first time that they will share the ring, as they competed in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38, which saw the WWE Hall of Famer and his son Dominik Mysterio lose to the social media megastar and The Miz.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the LWO's Santos Escobar and Carlito faced Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford in a tag team match. Rey Mysterio was watching the bout from backstage, and Logan Paul blindsided him. The Maverick told Mysterio that it only takes one punch.

Logan Paul has never won a title in WWE before, and there's a chance he could dethrone The Master of the 619 at Crown Jewel to capture the United States Championship on November 4.

Since he's a heel, he could use a heel tactic to gain the advantage, as he did at SummerSlam during his match against Seth Rollins. It'll be interesting to see who walks out of Saudi Arabia as the US Champion.

