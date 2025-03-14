Former WWE champion to become the most hated man on SmackDown ahead of Randy Orton match? How it can happen

WWE SmackDown will mark the beginning of the European stretch of the Road to WrestleMania and will likely feature amazing moments to thrill the fans. With that said, Randy Orton could help someone gain nuclear heat.

On last week's WWE SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes casually commented that Randy Orton sat on the couch for four months before returning to the ring at Elimination Chamber 2025. The Viper appeared behind him, and Nick Aldis announced a match between the two for this week's edition of the blue brand.

Fans might know tonight's episode will air from Barcelona, Spain, a city filled with love for football (fka soccer in the United States). Carmelo Hayes could capitalize on the opportunity and potentially wear a Real Madrid CF jersey during his entrance. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF have a generational rivalry in La Liga and other competitions like the UEFA Champions League, so wearing a Real Madrid jersey will certainly help him become the most hated man on the blue brand, at least in Barcelona.

It should be noted that this scenario is nowhere near confirmed; it is just speculation for now. However, if it materializes, it will be an excellent tactic to make the former WWE NXT Champion one of the most hated heels of the night.

What else could happen when Carmelo Hayes battles Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown?

While wearing a football rival's merchandise will be a great way to generate a great crowd reaction on tonight's WWE SmackDown, that is certainly not the only option to make the bout memorable.

During or after the match, Randy Orton could be assaulted by the potentially returning Kevin Owens, who faced a vicious assault by The Viper at Elimination Chamber 2025. It will be an interesting way to continue the rivalry leading to a match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Another huge way to make the match a must-see is for the two stars to get 20+ minutes to battle inside the squared circle to deliver an excellent in-ring encounter. Fans singing Orton's entrance song throughout the match will be a moment to remember.

