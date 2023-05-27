Former WWE Champion who Brock Lesnar refused to work with could interfere in his match against Cody Rhodes 

Brock Lesnar is set to face Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. The two previously clashed at Backlash, where The American Nightmare managed to pick up a win over The Beast Incarnate. However, Lesnar continued to torment Rhodes in the following weeks, even breaking his arm on RAW.

One of the most intriguing rumors swirling is the possible return of the enigmatic and charismatic Bray Wyatt. With a history of shocking comebacks and mind-bending storylines, the idea of Wyatt interfering in the highly anticipated match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes could be a strong possibility.

It has been reported by Xero News that not only is The Eater of Worlds set to return soon, but WWE is planning a feud between him and Cody Rhodes for the summer. The two are allegedly set to compete at SummerSlam. Wyatt could interfere in Rhodes versus Lesnar on May 27, helping Lesnar win and beginning his feud with Cody Rhodes.

Brock Lesnar had refused to work with Bray Wyatt

WWE reportedly had plans for Brock Lesnar to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. However, the former Universal Champion seemingly refused to face Wyatt and work with him, as per Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. It is believed that Lesnar's concerns stemmed from the potential impact on his real-life tough-guy persona if he were to engage in a supernatural storyline associated with Wyatt.

Engaging in a supernatural storyline with Wyatt, whose character often delves into the realm of gothic and psychological manipulation, may have been seen as contradictory to the persona Lesnar has meticulously cultivated.

This hesitation arose from the former Universal Champion's reputation for employing mind games and incorporating extraordinary elements into his captivating storytelling. With Lesnar seemingly refusing to work with him, the plan was changed to Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt but that did not come to fruition either, as Wyatt has been absent since before WrestleMania 39 due to undisclosed health issues.

